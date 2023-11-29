The Centre has appointed senior IAS officer Atal Dulloo as new chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir following the superannuation of incumbent chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

According to an order, Dulloo will assume the charge as chief secretary from December 01.

“Consequent upon superannuation of Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS (AGMUT:1988) on 30.11.2023 and on repatriation from Central Deputation, Atal Dulloo, IAS (AGMUT: 1988) is hereby appointed as Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir w.e.f. 01.12.2023 or from date of assumption of charge, whichever is later and until further orders,” reads the order.