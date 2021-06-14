As a sign of protest, villagers plant paddy saplings on road in Budgam

Budgam: Residents of Check Mohalla in Qazipora village of Chadoora in Budgam district Monday chose a unique way to protest against the government’s failure of repairing the important road link by planting paddy crop on the road stretch to attract attention of authorities.

Residents planted paddy saplings as a mark of protest on the Chadoora-Check Mohalla Qazipora road to highlight its poor condition.

Residents alleged that authorities never paid interest to repair the road their and the village is only six kilometers away from Chadoora tehsil.

The residents of the village said that the road is in dilapidated condition as the stretch has not been repaired since a decade due to which they face many problems.

“We took to the streets a number of times to press for our demands but all in vain as the concerned authorities failed to take any step in this regard,” the locals said, adding that they also approached the concerned authorities several times in the past but no steps were taken to redress their demands.

“We apprised R&B department about the bad condition of these roads but they did nothing,” they said.

They appealed the district administration to repair and macdamize the road so that they can heave a sigh of relief—(KNO)