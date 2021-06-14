Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Bijbehara trench collapse: Injured youth succumbs, two others shifted to GMC Anantnag

FILE PHOTO

Bijbehara: One among the three youth, who were injured after a trench they were digging collapsed in Khiram area of Bijbehara, succumbed to his injuries at PHC Srigufwara on Monday afternoon.

An official said that three labours were injured after an the wall of an under construction trench collapsed on them in the afternoon at Durpora Khiram.

 

He said that they were shifted to PHC Srigufwara for initial treatment, however, one among them succumbed to his injuries while the condition of other two was said to be critical.

The officail said the injured duo was referred to GMC Anantnag for further treatment.

He identified the deceased as Subzar Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Rehman Lone, resident of Durpora Khiram—(KNO)


