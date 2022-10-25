Srinagar: It was a high-voltage final of Baramulla Cricket Forum Cup between Sultan Warriors and Gani Automobiles.

The organizers, who are known for holding bigger tournaments with celebrity cricketers, decided to try something unique to help the crisis-ridden farming community.

Therefore, apples were distributed among the players and guests as refreshments instead of cold drinks and juices during the lunch break.

“At least 15 apple boxes were distributed among the players and guests. They included star cricketer Parvez Rasool. We otherwise used to serve soft drinks, and juices along with biryani during the break,” said Zubair Bashir Dar, General Secretary of Baramulla Cricket Forum.

Dar said the forum has organized 220 matches in various tournaments this season. In all these matches, they introduced apples as refreshments to help the growers who are facing losses due to the fall in prices.

“It was a message to the cricket fraternity to serve apples. There are scores of tournaments being held in the valley. Using apples as refreshment can help our growers to a large extent,” he said.

Dar said apple otherwise is a popular refreshment in other countries for its nutritional value. “We too wanted to contribute to our society. We had invited organizers from different districts and they also pledged to serve apples as refreshments to players,” he said.

Organizers are currently holding Women’s Cricket League. It will be followed by a tournament for the deaf and mute.

Currently, Kashmir’s apple farmers are witnessing support locally from various quarters. In Kashmir, apples were distributed among guests instead of cold drinks during marriage functions.

Apart from apples, the organizers used distributed handmade trophies among the players

“We usually buy metal trophies from Meerut. These are given to the Player of the Match, Series, and winning teams. Now we have roped in our local artists for manufacturing these trophies to support them as well,” Dar said.

This gesture has been widely appreciated by the people. “It was a great gesture by the organizers. If we all contribute at our level, we can overcome the crisis,” said Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a spectator.