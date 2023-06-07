Jaipur: A video showing a woman crying for help even as a man forcefully conducts marriage rituals, purportedly in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, has gone viral.

Sharing the video on Twitter, AAP leader Naresh Balyan questioned why no action has been taken regarding the incident.

Sharing the video, MP Rajyavardhan Rathore tweeted: “In Jaisalmer, a girl is kidnapped and forced to marry in a barren desert. No police came, and no arrest was made. Rajasthan is ashamed of such incidents under the protection of power! When will all this be stopped? How long will our sisters and daughters live under the shadow of fear?”

The incident has sparked anger on social media with people calling for stringent action against the accused.

“The Govt or Police Dept of Rajasthan has to be Notified to take action on the Subject. The incident happened in a remote area and forcefully the Marriage ritual was conducted. Please provide details for action to be taken,” said one user.

“Don’t tweet.. Please Act n fight against these atrocities…,” said another.

“Please take strict action against these culprits and create history and a lesson for others,” wrote third