Amid Ladakh tension, ‘suspected infiltration’ bid foiled in Rajouri

Srinagar: A suspected infiltration bid was foiled by the army along the Line of Control in Keri area of Rajouri district late Monday night, sources said here.

Sources said that the incident took place on the intervening night of June 12 and 13 at around 10 PM at a forward location along the Line of Control in Keri sector of Rajouri.

They said that a suspicious movement was observed by army troops along the LoC and suspected infiltrators were engaged in gunfire.

“All the infiltrators were pushed back with injuries to a few among them cannot be ruled out,” they said.

An official said that when the suspected movement was observed near the LoC, the entire area of Keri and BG was witnessing heavy cross firing and shelling.

Earlier, on May 28 a group of six militants made an attempt to infiltrate from LoC in Kalal Rajouri. The infiltration bid was foiled and three militants were killed in the exchange of fire. (KNO)