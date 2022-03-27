Srinagar, Mar 27 : After remaining suspended for two years due to the Covid pandemic, the Amarnath Yatra 2022 will start on June 30.

Officials at the Raj Bhavan said this year’s annual Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine in Kashmir Himalayas will start on June 30 and conclude after 43 days, as per the tradition, on the day of the Raksha Bandhan festival.A

Officials said this year, the Yatra would be held with all Covid protocols.

The pilgrimahe was not held during 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, while in 2019, it was disrupted due to the events preceding the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019.

Chaired Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. pic.twitter.com/sgjl1BzWJm — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) March 27, 2022

“LG, Manoj Sinha chaired Board meeting of Shri #Amarnathji Shrine Board today. The 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all covid protocols in place & culminate,as per the tradition,on the day of Raksha Bandhan,” tweeted the Office of the J&K LG.

Today chaired Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all covid protocols in place & culminate, as per the tradition,on the day of Raksha Bandhan.We had in-depth discussion on various issues also on upcoming Yatra. pic.twitter.com/MxbYqJrVDL — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) March 27, 2022

The tweet further read that the LG and the shrine Board officials had an in-dept discussion on the various issues related to the upcoming Yatra.