SRINAGAR: The Chhari-Mubarak will leave for the main course of pilgrimage on August 26 from Dashnami Akhara here. First night halt shall be made at Pahalgam. Enroute to Pahalgam, Pujan shall be also performed at Sureshwar Temple Srinagar, Shiv Temple Pampore, Shiv Temple Bijbehara, Martand Tirth Mattan and Ganesh Temple, Ganeshbal across the river Lidder.

Thereafter, Chhari-Mubarak shall make night halts at Chandanwari on 28th of August, Sheshnag on 29th of August and Panchtarni on 30th of August. On Thursday the 31st of August, on the occasion of Shravan- Purnima, Chhari-Mubarak shall proceed to Holy Shrine of Amarnath Ji to reach before sun rise and pujan shall begin with the rising sun.

Chhari-Pujan was performed on Monday evening at the Shri Amareshwar Temple in Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara Building Srinagar with religious fervor and gaiety by Mahant Deependra Giri ji accompanied by group of Sadhus who have come from across the country. Large number of devotees besides Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims participated in the special prayers and had darshan of Holy Mace.

Performing Chhari-Pujan at Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara on ‘Shravan Shukla Paksha Panchami’ is an age-old tradition. Until year 1989, Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji used to depart for main course of pilgrimage immediately after this Pujan and sadhus used to cover the entire journey of about 148 kilometers on foot from Dashnami Akhara Srinagar to Holy Shrine of Amarnath Ji making night halts at Pampore, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Martand, Aismuqam, Pahalgam, Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni.

‘The True Trust’, founded by Mahant Deependra Giri ji in year 2004, has made all the necessary arrangements like yester years for Sadhus and needy from the general public coming from across the country to join Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji Yatra for their food, tented accommodation and transportation during the annual pilgrimage.

As numerous devotees have expressed their wish to watch the pujan that shall be performed with movement of Holy Mace, effort shall be made for live streaming of aarti-puja to be performed at each camp enroute to Holy Shrine of Amarnath Ji subject to internet connectivity. You may simply hit https://www.youtube.com/@mdgiri for live telecast.