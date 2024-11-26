Head and neck cancers (HNC) have emerged as a growing public health concern in Kashmir, with Srinagar and Anantnag districts reporting the highest number of cases. According to experts, this alarming trend reflects not only the global rise of such cancers but also region-specific shifts in incidence patterns and risk factors. In India, the number of overall cancer cases is rising. According to World Health Organization’s Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) 2020, there will be 2.1 million new cancer cases in India by 2040, an increase of 57.5% from the year 2020. Head and Neck Cancer is very common across and originates from squamous cells located in the mucosal epithelium inside the head and neck, including tumors of the oral cavity, nasopharynx, oropharynx, hypopharynx and larynx. The GLOBOCAN 2022 ranks head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) as the 7th most common cancer globally, predominantly affecting men. In Kashmir, these cancers have been steadily increasing, with thyroid cancer now among the top ten most prevalent cancers in the region. Unlike other parts of India, where oral cavity cancers dominate, the valley has seen a rise in thyroid and laryngeal cancers, underscoring the unique epidemiological challenges faced by this region. A study conducted by the SKIMS Regional Cancer Centre has revealed that over five years, more than 400 cases were diagnosed and managed at GMC Anantnag alone. Of these, 65% were thyroid cancers, 17% laryngeal and hypopharyngeal cancers, and 11% salivary gland cancers. Other cases included oral, oropharyngeal, nasopharyngeal, and sinonasal cancers. These statistics emphasize the need for targeted interventions and localized research to address the unique cancer profile of Kashmir. Experts highlight the role of modifiable risk factors in the rising incidence of head and neck cancers. Tobacco use, betel nut chewing, smoking, alcohol consumption, and occupational hazards like chronic radiation exposure are the leading contributors. Chronic oral infections and nutritional deficiencies further exacerbate the risk. Early detection is crucial, as 90% of head and neck cancers are curable if diagnosed in their initial stages. However, subtle early warning signs—such as persistent oral ulcers, neck swelling, voice changes, difficulty swallowing, and unexplained pain—often go unnoticed, delaying treatment and worsening outcomes. Preventing head and neck cancers requires a multifaceted approach. Experts stress the importance of lifestyle modifications, including quitting tobacco and alcohol, maintaining good oral hygiene, and adopting a healthy diet. Protective measures against occupational hazards, such as using safety gear when handling fertilizers and pesticides, can also play a vital role. Public health campaigns to raise awareness about early symptoms and risk factors are essential to empower individuals and communities to seek timely medical intervention. The treatment of head and neck cancers involves a multidisciplinary approach. Surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and rehabilitation are all integral components of care. However, the availability and accessibility of these advanced treatments remain a challenge in Kashmir. Therefore, steps like strengthening healthcare infrastructure, training specialized medical personnel and investing in cancer care facilities are needed to improve patient outcomes.