“Let Us Commit to Building a Stronger India”: Amit Shah on Constitution Day

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted people on Constitution Day and said the strength of democracy in a huge country like India is its Constitution, which gives the mantra of national unity and integrity.

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution at the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

Conveying heartiest greetings to the people on ‘Constitution Day’, the home minister said India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution with great enthusiasm and to commemorate the contribution of the architects of the Constitution.

“The strength of democracy of a huge country like India is our Constitution, which gives the mantra of national unity and integrity by ensuring justice and equal rights to every person,” he wrote on ‘X’ in Hindi with the hashtag #75YearsOfConstitution.

Mr Shah said the Constitution is not just a book to be displayed on stage, but it is the key to make the highest contribution to public life by internalising it with full devotion. “Let us pledge to build a strong, prosperous and self-reliant India on this Constitution Day,” he said.

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on Tuesday, kick-starting year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution.