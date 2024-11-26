DC reviews welfare schemes

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 25:- In order to review the progress and implementation of various citizen-centric and welfare schemes in the District, a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex here today.

Besides, Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad, the meeting was attended by all District/Zonal Officers and other Officers of all line Departments.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review and progress of various Government schemes being implemented by different Departments based on performance indicators covering various aspects including unemployment, poverty, health & nutrition, education, social welfare, and basic infrastructure development.

The DC directed all line Departments to fill the gaps and look into achieving 100 percent saturation of individual beneficiary schemes by improving performance indicators so that the target is achieved in a time-bound manner to benefit the people.

DC Srinagar asked the Officer to give focused attention to the defined 47 indicators assessing the performance of the District across various Departments. He sets strict timelines for achieving the targets.

The DC exhorted the Officers of line to work in a coordinated manner for the effective implementation of all the schemes envisaged for the overall development and welfare of the target population. He directed the Officers to reconcile all data so that realistic information is submitted to avoid any mismatch.

The DC also directed to review the progress achieved under the program periodically to ensure its effective implementation and proper monitoring for yielding desired results.

Earlier, during the meeting, the DC reviewed the progress of each Department about key performance indicators in the implementation of different citizen-centric and welfare schemes.