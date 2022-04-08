New Delhi Air courier services for Central Armed Police Force personnel have not been suspended.

ADVERTISEMENT

The services are running since July 2010. The privatization of Air India resulted in a slight delay in the finalization of tenders by the Border Security Force.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has already granted approval for the continuation of services by Air India. The tender has also been finalized and orders are under issue.

The amount due on account of air travel would also be paid as per rules.