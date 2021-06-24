Ahead of all-party meet, LG Sinha meets PM Modi in Delhi

Srinagar: Ahead of all-party meet, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Sources said that Sinha met Prime Minister at the latter’s residence. “Sinha is expected to brief the Prime Minister over the political developments in Jammu and Kashmir,” they said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also part of the meeting which is underway.

At least 14 leaders of Jammu and Kashmir have been invited for All Party Meeting scheduled for today. The all-party meet will be the first political engagement since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 .

As per sources, key issues like delimitation and assembly elections are likely to be discussed that may pave way for the political processes in Jammu and Kashmir. The speculations are also rife about statehood being discussed on the table.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in February this year that statehood will be restored to J-K at an appropriate time.

A senior National Conference leader who wished not to be named said the PAGD has decided to seek restoration of Article 370, statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. (KINS)