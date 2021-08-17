AG’s Office J&K refutes issuance of appointment orders, terms those shared on social media fake

SRINAGAR: The Advocate General (AG) Office, J&K has issued a clarification regarding issuance of fake appointment orders that are in circulation in social media.

In a statement issued here, the office of Advocate General has refuted that neither such so-called selection committee was constituted by this office nor any such orders have been issued.

This has also been verified from the office records, read the statement.

Meanwhile it was informed that some so-called recruitment orders are circulated in social media against the direct recruitment quota in the category of Junior Assistants and Orderly ought to have been issued purportedly by the AG office under his seal and signature. The orders bear fictitious Order No.76-AG of 2021 dated 13 July, 2021 and No. 79-AG of 2021 dated 13 July, 2021.

The statement informed the general public that these appointment orders are fake and have no legal footing. The matter is being referred to the Crime Branch for further necessary action.