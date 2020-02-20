Adv Bhatnagar, DGP review security in south Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 20 :Senior officials including the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday reviewed the security situation in south Kashmir.

“Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, the advisor to Lt. Governor of J&K and DGP Dilbag Singh today (Thursday) visited South Kashmir”s Anantnag District wherein they jointly reviewed the security scenario of south Kashmir at an officers meeting,” a police spokesperson said.

Bhatnagar reiterated the vital importance of maintaining a close watch on the inimical elements and stressed on the need to maintain real-time coordination between the different security agencies.

He also appreciated the J&K Police and other forces in maintaining peace and stability in south Kashmir.

The advisor asked the officers to enhance their investigation skills on modern lines and also laid stress on the preventive measures to minimise crime rate.

The DGP, while addressing the meeting, complimented the police personnel, security forces and intelligence agencies for achieving highest degree of synergy and coordination and efficiently handling the internal security situation in south Kashmir.

He said there is a need to be more vigilant and cautious in view of the possibility of terrorists attempting to disrupt the existing peace in J&K.

Singh said that continuous attempts are being made by elements across the border to create trouble here.

The DGP said that J&K Police along with other security forces have been achieving good results in recent times and added that we need to continue our good work with enhanced coordination to defeat the ill designs of the elements bent to disrupt peace and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP directed the officers to deal efficiently against the social crime including drug trafficking, crime against women and children and other heinous crime and keep all types of crimes under check. The DGP said special attention be paid to quality investigation of heinous crimes.

On the occasion, the DGP also asked officers to remain prepared for the upcoming Amar Nath Yatra and directed them to submit the requirements to Police headquarters so as smooth conduct of Yatra is ensured.