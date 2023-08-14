Just over a week ago, an enchanting video made its Reddit debut, tagged with the succinct and fitting caption, ‘Doggo got game.’ As the video unfolds, a canine maestro stands poised, clutching a bat in its jaws, fixated on a man in front.

The magic happens as the man pitches a ball, seamlessly connecting with the canine batter’s swing, again and again, in a mesmerizing loop.

The video, shared merely eight days back, has already racked up nearly 1,000 upvotes, and the count is soaring.

The comments section is a spectacle on its own, with one Redditor paying homage, ‘That dog is schooling me in wiffle ball. All hail!’ Another was left marveling, ‘The art of teaching a dog this remains a mystery to me. And that adorable post-swing bat-twirl? Irresistible!’ Overflowing admiration continues as another exclaims, ‘Bravo, remarkable pup!!’ And of course, someone couldn’t resist speculating, ‘Imagine this canine champ taking the field in an MLB showdown.’ Don’t miss out on this pawsitively impressive performance!”