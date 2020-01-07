Admin working tirelessly for people’s welfare: Adv Khan

Jammu, Jan 6: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, Monday reiterated that the J&K administration is working tirelessly at all levels for the collective welfare of the people of the region.

The Advisor was interacting with the deputations and individuals during weekly public hearing programme, here at Convention Centre Canal Road.

As many as 100 individuals and several deputations hailing from different parts of J&K put forth their demands and grievances before the Advisor and sought his intervention for early redress of their issues.

A deputation of Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society demanded provision of a playfield in its area. A deputation of Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers, under the banner of All J&K Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers Association, demanded regularization of their services.

Similarly, a deputation of JK Sports Council coaches sought Advisor’s intervention in release of their pending salaries. Another deputation from Roughrah, Sidhrah demanded installation of transformer in the area.

Several other individuals and deputations from Doda, Udhampur, Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Srinagar, Kupwara, Pulwama, and other areas also met the Advisor and registered their issues and grievances.

Advisor Khan assured the visiting individuals and deputations that all their genuine issues would be examined for early redress. He also issued on the spot directions to the concerned officers to take cognizance of the issues pertaining to their departments.