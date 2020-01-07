News
Admin working tirelessly for people’s welfare: Adv Khan
Jammu, Jan 6: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, Monday reiterated that the J&K administration is working tirelessly at all levels for the collective welfare of the people of the region.
The Advisor was interacting with the deputations and individuals during weekly public hearing programme, here at Convention Centre Canal Road.
As many as 100 individuals and several deputations hailing from different parts of J&K put forth their demands and grievances before the Advisor and sought his intervention for early redress of their issues.
A deputation of Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society demanded provision of a playfield in its area. A deputation of Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers, under the banner of All J&K Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers Association, demanded regularization of their services.
Similarly, a deputation of JK Sports Council coaches sought Advisor’s intervention in release of their pending salaries. Another deputation from Roughrah, Sidhrah demanded installation of transformer in the area.
Several other individuals and deputations from Doda, Udhampur, Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Srinagar, Kupwara, Pulwama, and other areas also met the Advisor and registered their issues and grievances.
Advisor Khan assured the visiting individuals and deputations that all their genuine issues would be examined for early redress. He also issued on the spot directions to the concerned officers to take cognizance of the issues pertaining to their departments.
News
877 essential commodity laden trucks reach valley: Div Com
Srinagar, Jan 6: On the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, priority has been accorded for the clearance of trucks, loaded with essential commodities, on the National Highway which were stranded due to the inclement weather.
It was informed that 877 essential commodity laden trucks reached valley on Monday out of which 245 were carrying general supplies, 306 Oil tankers, 103 Poultry, 57 Vegetables, 33 Sheep, 33 Fruits, 73 LPG Gas tankers and 18 Heavy Motor Vehicles of Food Corporation of India (FCI). Additional chains of trucks are on way from Jammu.
This was revealed in a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to review stock and supply position of ration, electricity and snow clearance preparedness.
The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned officers to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of essential commodity trucks on the National Highway so that consumers do not face any inconvenience during winter.
The meeting was informed that Power department has been supplying 1290 MW, out of 1300 MW grid capacity, electricity to the valley consumers.
Div Com asked Chief Engineers of Power to provide electricity to the consumers strictly as per revised power scheduled and avoid unscheduled power cuts.
It was further informed that 156 snow clearance machines of Mechanical Engineering Department (MED), 450 snow clearance machines of R&B, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Border Roads Organization (BRO) and RAMKY agencies have been already pre-positioned at identified locations.
The Divisional Commissioner directed senior officers of essential services departments to monitor the functioning of 24×7 winter joint control rooms which have been established in their offices and send daily report to the Div Com office.
The Div Com said that the divisional administration is ready to meet any exigency.
News
Barring six, all leaders to be released this month: Report
Srinagar, Jan 3: After being detained for over five months, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is set to release all political leaders barring six this month, media reports said on Friday.
Quoting sources, Zee News reported that the six leaders who would still be kept under detention are PDP leaders Mehbooba Mufti, Naeem Akhtar, and Waheed Parra; National Conference leaders Umar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, and Ali Mohammad Sagar.
Mehbooba is detained at a government house in Srinagar, while, Omar is lodged at Hari Niwas. Farooq Abdullah is detained at his house in Gupkar road, Srinagar, which has been declared a sub-jail.
58 political leaders were detained earlier out of which 26 are currently held at the MLA hostel which has been turned into a sub-jail.
The home ministry had said that the release of these leaders will be done by the administration in the J&K as per the situation. Earlier on 30th December, five leaders from the national conference and PDP were released by the authorities.
The Central government had detained several mainstream leaders to avoid mass mobilisation against the decision that removed the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and divided it into two union territories.
In accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, J&K along with its democratic institutions were reorganised into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh following Narendra Modi’s decision to abrogate article 370 which accorded special status to J&K on August 5.
The two union territories came into existence at the stroke of midnight on 31 October.
News
Bureaucrat who supervised 370 scrapping to head Ayodhya case desk
New Delhi, Jan 3: In an order issued by the Ministry of Home affairs (MHA), the desk dealing with the matters associated with the Ayodhya case, including the formation of a trust within 90 days, will be headed by Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (JKL) additional secretary Gyanesh Kumar.
Kumar will be assisted by deputy secretary of the national integration (NI) department and joint secretary of the Kashmir division.
“Ayodhya matters and related court judgements will be put up by DS (NI) to AS (JKL) through JS (JKL),” stated an order of the administrative division of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
Kumar had played a crucial role in the transition of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory. He was an active participant in the preparation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill which then became an Act.
To deal with the claims on the disputed site, the government created the Ayodhya cell under the MHA in 1990. This cell functioned under the the internal security division of the MHA which oversaw the NI department and continued to do so even after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.
It is currently tasked with allotting Muslim claimants the five acres of land as compensation under the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act, 1993.
The government has also merged the two internal security divisions of the home ministry, the Internal Security-I division and Internal Security-II division, to be known as Internal Security-I division and headed by joint secretary of women’s safety, Punya Salila Srivastava.
As per the reports, in a proposal to the MHA, the Uttar Pradesh government has suggested three plots in Ayodhya, one of which could be given to the UP Sunni Waqf Board.
The representatives of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) had first met under the banner of the Ayodhya Cell. (Agencies)