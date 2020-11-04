Actor Faraaz Khan passes away

Actor Faraaz Khan has passed away, confirmed Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday. Faraaz was being treated at a hospital in Bengaluru for a neurological disorder. He was admitted in the ICU.

Pooja took to Twitter to share the news of Faraaz’s demise. She tweeted, “With a heavy heart, I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill.”

Faraz Khan had acted in films like Mehndi (1998), Fareb (1996), Dulhan Banoo Main Teri (1999) and Chand Bujh Gaya (2005) among others.

A few weeks ago, his brother Fahmaan Khan had shared details about the actor’s health and had requested financial help for the treatment. After Fahmaan’s appeal, Salman Khan had come forward to help with Faraaz’s medical expenses.