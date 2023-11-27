Cyber Police Kashmir reacted quickly to the concern expressed by the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) regarding the distressing prevalence of abusive language directed at the corporation via various social media platforms due to unscheduled power outages.

On X KPDCL said, “URGENT! @Cyberpolicekmr @KashmirPolice Pl take note of these abusive X handles using vituperative language against #KPDCL. Trace their ISPs/ IDs and initiate action.”

Subsequently, Cyber Police have initiated legal process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber Police Kashmir on its official X handle said, “@Cyberpolicekmr has taken cognizance of the matter. Action under law is being initiated. @KashmirPolice @DIGCKRSGR @SrinagarPolice @IftkharTalib.”