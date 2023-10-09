Srinagar, Oct 09: Adding yet another prominent product to enrich its digital portfolio, J&K Bank today rolled out its Online Account Opening Facility with Video KYC for enabling New-to-Bank customers to open accounts digitally.

ADVERTISEMENT

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash e-inaugurated the digital product from Zonal Office Jammu in presence of Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar, DGMs and other officers of the Bank. Executive Director Sudhir Gupta chaired the launching ceremony here at Corporate Headquarters in which all top executives and other officers were present. Other Divisional Heads and Zonal Heads also participated in the launch event virtually through VC.

Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “Today is a momentous day as we have taken an important step in our digital journey to make this Bank digitally powered financial institution. Customer data privacy and security has been ensured as trust of clients remains our top priority.”

“Creating a unified platform for online on-boarding of customers is a testament of our commitment to embrace complete digital transformation. The platform will also expand our operational geography virtually providing more and more people easy and affordable access to competitive financial services irrespective of their location or status”, he added.

While appreciating the efforts of the team involved in the implementation of the solution, MD & CEO further said, “It is a commendable job done by the team of professionals. And as we move ahead in this digital journey, we remain committed to integrating innovative technology to enhance our online services and adapting robust security measures to offer customers an enriched, personalized and secure banking experience.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, the Bank’s ED Sudhir Gupta said, “With rapidly changing landscape of banking and finance in the country, wherein advanced technology continues to provide an edge to companies, it is a moment of pride for us that our Bank is also at the forefront of this huge digital transformation.”

Earlier, welcoming the participants, General Manager (Strategy & IT) Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat termed it as a milestone in the Bank’s digital offerings. He said, “The facility will be a huge success amongst our younger generations which are tech-savvy and digitally smarter.”

On the occasion, DGM (BPR & IT) Mohammad Muzzafar Wani gave an over-view of the digital product and called the roll-out an important milestone for the Bank. He said that the platform will bridge critical gaps between our digital services across the product spectrum and the New-to-Bank customers.

The function concluded with a vote of thanks presented by DGM (BPR & IT)

Notably, with just a few clicks from the comfort of their homes, customers can now open accounts in a hassle-free manner from the comfort of their home saving themselves from the time-consuming branch visits and other paperwork. While enhancing the efficiency, the facility will transform the customer experience by making it Omni channel, personalized and available round the clock.

Other features of the online platform include its user-friendly interface that allows customers to navigate through the application smoothly, secure verification and online Video-enabled Know Your Customer (VKYC) procedure, for which the slot booking can be done as per customer convenience besides enabling digital documentation.

The customer-journey takes 5 to 10 minutes and provides seamless Integration with third-party systems like UIDAI, NSDL, Fintechs and internal systems like CBS, debit Card switch, mPay. SMS, email, etc.