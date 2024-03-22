Absconders arrested in Awantipora

AWANTIPORA: Police in Awantipora have arrested absconders who were evading their arrest for a long time.

Two warrants under section 512 Crpc issued by the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Pulwama and Munsif Court Pulwama pending with police Station Awantipora against 02 accused persons namely Tariq Ah Lone son of Late Ab Khaliq Lone resident of Karphali Mohalla Shaheedgunj A/P Khanyar and Gulzar Ahmad Chechoo son of Gh Rasool resident of Aabi Nowpora Dalgate, were executed.

Both the accused persons who were involved in case FIR Nos 142/1989 and 130/1996 of Police Station Awantipora and were evading their arrest from last 34 years and 27 years respectively, were arrested by a special Police team. Subsequently, the arrested accused persons were produced before the respective Court of Law.

Similarly, a special team of Police Station Tral under the supervision of SDPO Tral Shri Suhail Ahmed Rishi also executed a warrant under section 512 CRPC, issued by Hon’ble Court of JMIC Court Tral against an accused namely Abdul Samad Malla @Samad Inqelabi son of Late Ab Rehman Malla resident of Gunistan Sumbal who was evading his arrest from last 07 years and was involved in case FIR No. 49/2017 of Police Station Tral.

The accused person was arrested from Gunistan Sumbal area. Subsequently, the arrested accused was produced before the Court of Law.

“Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police has resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal activities,” a police statement said.