Srinagar: More than 10 people have died of drowning in Kashmir during the first two weeks of July.

Unnerved by drowning deaths, the Department of Disaster Management has issued an advisory to prevent such accidental deaths.

As the temperature in the valley is breaking records, more people are visiting the water bodies to cool themselves.

Figures compiled by The Kashmir Monitor reveal that six boys have drowned in north Kashmir. They include two each from Bandipora, Baramulla, and Kupwara.

Three boys died in south Kashmir. Another death was reported from Lasjan, Srinagar.

Officials at State Disaster Management Authority told The Kashmir Monitor that the victims were mostly non-swimmers.

“They are mostly non-swimmers. A person dies because he is either a non-swimmer or someone wants to end his or her life,” said Mohammad Suhail Wani, consultant at the Disaster Management department.

Officials told The Kashmir Monitor that they have already issued an advisory for the general public not to venture out into the water unless they know how to swim.

The department has also asked the public not to swim under bridges, dams, and water bodies. It also asked not to jump from the higher levels into the flowing water or jump from the height into the flowing water.

The advisory also said that a person should enter the water body under expert supervision. Enough rescue cover should be available at the waterbody.

The department has also advised the Tourism department and shikarawalas to keep the life-saving equipment available at water bodies.

“We issued an advisory to the tourism department and Shikarawalas also and asked them to keep life jackets, ropes, and other equipment available to save people’s lives. We are simultaneously holding awareness campaigns in schools and institutions to teach life-saving hacks to the students,” Wani said.

An official from the Irrigation and Flood Control department also said that they will also issue advisory to the general public.

“Parents must take care of their children and unnecessary visits to rivers and other water bodies should be avoided,” he said.