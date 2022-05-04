New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a Kashmiri exquisite Pashmina stole packed in a Papier Mache box to his Swedish counterpart Sweden Magdalena Andersson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi met Magdalena Andersson in the Danish capital Copenhagen.

Pashmina is fine wool extracted from a goat found in the cold desert of Ladakh. The wool is used by the artisans and craftsmen of Kashmir for making the exquisite handmade shawls that have a huge demand world over.

A plain 100 percent handmade pashmina shawl sells at Rs 10,000 at the manufacturing level. Design and embroidery work on the shawl determine its ultimate market value. Intricate embroidery and its design can push the cost of pashmina fabric including shawls to Rs five lakh or more.

Pashmina is among six traditional crafts of Kashmiri origin including Sozni-embroidery, Kani-shawl, Papier-Mâché, Khatamband, and Walnut Woodcarving that have been granted Geographical Indication (GI) symbolizing their exclusivity in the international market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The box in which the stole was packed is a Kashmir Papier Mache. Papier-Mache is an art used by craftsmen to make certain showpieces using paper pulp and other ingredients.

The piece is hand-painted in a floral design depicting the flora and fauna of the Kashmir valley. The design used in this piece is an intricate pattern drawn with a fine thin brush.

Water-based colors and natural pigments have been used in this piece. Pure gold foil and paint have been used in the design which imparts a royal look to the piece. Finally, the piece is coated with lacquer which protects it from water and gives extra durability.