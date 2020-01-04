News
Barring six, all leaders to be released this month: Report
Srinagar, Jan 3: After being detained for over five months, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is set to release all political leaders barring six this month, media reports said on Friday.
Quoting sources, Zee News reported that the six leaders who would still be kept under detention are PDP leaders Mehbooba Mufti, Naeem Akhtar, and Waheed Parra; National Conference leaders Umar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, and Ali Mohammad Sagar.
Mehbooba is detained at a government house in Srinagar, while, Omar is lodged at Hari Niwas. Farooq Abdullah is detained at his house in Gupkar road, Srinagar, which has been declared a sub-jail.
58 political leaders were detained earlier out of which 26 are currently held at the MLA hostel which has been turned into a sub-jail.
The home ministry had said that the release of these leaders will be done by the administration in the J&K as per the situation. Earlier on 30th December, five leaders from the national conference and PDP were released by the authorities.
The Central government had detained several mainstream leaders to avoid mass mobilisation against the decision that removed the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and divided it into two union territories.
In accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, J&K along with its democratic institutions were reorganised into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh following Narendra Modi’s decision to abrogate article 370 which accorded special status to J&K on August 5.
The two union territories came into existence at the stroke of midnight on 31 October.
Bureaucrat who supervised 370 scrapping to head Ayodhya case desk
New Delhi, Jan 3: In an order issued by the Ministry of Home affairs (MHA), the desk dealing with the matters associated with the Ayodhya case, including the formation of a trust within 90 days, will be headed by Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (JKL) additional secretary Gyanesh Kumar.
Kumar will be assisted by deputy secretary of the national integration (NI) department and joint secretary of the Kashmir division.
“Ayodhya matters and related court judgements will be put up by DS (NI) to AS (JKL) through JS (JKL),” stated an order of the administrative division of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
Kumar had played a crucial role in the transition of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory. He was an active participant in the preparation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill which then became an Act.
To deal with the claims on the disputed site, the government created the Ayodhya cell under the MHA in 1990. This cell functioned under the the internal security division of the MHA which oversaw the NI department and continued to do so even after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.
It is currently tasked with allotting Muslim claimants the five acres of land as compensation under the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act, 1993.
The government has also merged the two internal security divisions of the home ministry, the Internal Security-I division and Internal Security-II division, to be known as Internal Security-I division and headed by joint secretary of women’s safety, Punya Salila Srivastava.
As per the reports, in a proposal to the MHA, the Uttar Pradesh government has suggested three plots in Ayodhya, one of which could be given to the UP Sunni Waqf Board.
The representatives of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) had first met under the banner of the Ayodhya Cell. (Agencies)
Kashmir in 2020:From consuming region to a producing giant
Srinagar, Dec 31: A decade long association with tourism business has yielded 33-year-old Muneer Ahmad of Baramulla less than what he had expected in 2010 when he took a loan to invest in this trade.
While initial years proved lucrative when tourists rush started breaking records, the 2014 floods, 2016 unrest and now 2019 uncertainty badly affected his business. With little saving, Ahmad is now exploring alternate avenues to create shock-absorbers for his business.
“Since I reside in a place where apple orchards are in abundance, horticulture can be the best option for me. I have now decided to buy some orchards in 2020 to create alternate business model,” he said.
Not just Ahmad, many like him are switching from conventional trade to newer fields in order to create a financial stability.
Sensing changing business dynamics, Kashmir Inc. too have jumped on to the bandwagon to make the valley a producing superpower from consuming region.
Leading the charge is The Kashmir Chamber of Industries and Commerce (KCCI) which has identified at least a dozen sectors in which people would invest in 2020.
“Prominent among these sectors include poultry, sheep farming, dairy, agriculture and horticulture, and others. We want to invest in these sectors to reduce dependency on other states,” said KCCI president Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad.
Kashmir, which produces 110 lakh kilograms of mutton annually, imports 310 lakh kilograms from other states.
Similarly, around two lakh metric tonnes of vegetables are imported from states including UP and Punjab.
The KCCI president said initially businessmen would invest around Rs 100 crore in 2020.
“Many businessmen have agreed to invest in these sectors. To implement the idea we held a meeting with Secretary, Sheep and Animal Husbandry, Asgar Samoon. He too assured us his full support,” Ahmad said.
The KCCI president said the chamber would hold a mega event in February to invite aspiring entrepreneurs to invest in these high growth sectors.
“It is KCCI’s resolution for 2020. We want new businessmen to explore these options. We are sure that if this business model is adopted, Kashmir will be self-reliant in next five years,” Ahmad said.
With a similar mindset of empowering the valley farmers, Department of Agriculture too is embarking on a mission to popularize cultivation of exotic vegetables and crops in in Kashmir in 2020.
The department has consulted framers to convince them for growing non-traditional crops including broccoli, lettuce, snow peas, parsley and sweet corn.
“The idea behind this programme is to ensure massive expansion of vegetable varieties in Kashmir. We expect to grow exotic crops on at least 500 hectares of land in coming season. Vegetables like broccoli, lettuce will introduce our farmers to international market. Besides, it will multiply their earnings,” said Altaf Aijaz Andrabi, director, Agriculture department, Kashmir.
Post abrogation of article 370, Kashmir businessmen suffered over Rs 17800 crore loss while almost five lakh youth lost their jobs in the first 120 days of uncertainty.
‘Preliminary Economic Loss Assessment Report’ by Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) released earlier this month shows that Kashmir was losing over Rs 119 crore each day in 11 major sectors the valley’s fragile economy roots into.
Tourism, as per the report, took the biggest cumulative hit of Rs 9191 crore during the period. The sector also witnessed a whopping 1, 40,500 job losses.
Moreover, the current situation is throwing major challenges to the businessmen. More than 40 per cent of traders have missed the deadline for filing Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns in the valley.
Since July, business community has not been able to file GST returns as government blocked mobile and broadband internet services post abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.
`Diabetic foot’ poses new challenge in Kashmir
Srinagar: Fifty-year-old artisan Manzoor Ahmad (name changed) is learning to walk all over again. It has been six months since Manzoor’s right foot was amputated after he developed a serious infection.
Manzoor, who has been suffering from diabetes for the last 15 years, developed a blister on his right toe in May. Three months later, the blister took the shape of a wound that refused to heal. “By the time I consulted a doctor, it was already too late. My foot couldn’t be salvaged,” he said.
Similarly, Ayaz Ahmad, 55, has been suffering from diabetes for the last 10 years. In May, a thorn pierced his left foot while tending to the garden. Subsequently, he developed a swelling followed by ulceration and necrosis (death and degeneration of the tissue).
“Two months on, I noticed foul- smelling discharge from the wound. This is when I rushed to the doctor, who told me that the thorn was still inside the foot and required wound debridement (a surgical process that carefully removes dead tissue),” Ayaz said.
Diabetes prevalence has increased significantly in the valley over the last one decade. Health experts said disease is often diagnosed in patients after irreversible complications such as retinopathy, kidney damage, heart disease or slow-healing wounds.
Dr Nazir Palla, an endocrinologist at SMHS hospital, said individuals suffering from diabetes are susceptible to neuropathy.
“It occurs when blood vessels supplying nerves with oxygen and nutrients are damaged. Owing to which the individuals suffering from diabetes are unable to feel pain. This translates into injuries being undetected for prolonged periods, resulting in minor injuries and alterations becoming gateways to potentially disabling infections, which may necessitate lower limb amputation,” he said.
Dr Palla stressed that prevention and early diagnosis are the way forward.”Proper awareness can help in saving a limb’, he said.
Dr Hayat Bhat, an endocrinologist at SMHS hospital, said diabetic patients in Kashmir are unaware of the gravity of the diabetic foot problem. “The foot care in diabetics is of paramount importance as it goes unnoticed leading to infections, which may require amputation and even lead to death,” Dr Bhat said.
A 2018 study by Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar revealed that one out of every ten residents of Srinagar aged over 20 years has insulin dependent diabetes.
The findings reveal that 22 percent of the Srinagar population suffers from impaired fasting glucose (IFG), a condition also called pre-diabetes which indicates a person would eventually land-up a diabetic if no medical intervention is done immediately
