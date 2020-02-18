State
80 unauthorised cuts made across NH: Govt
Jammu, Feb 18: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Tuesday was informed that 80 unauthorized cuts have been made across the National Highway creating vulnerable spots for accidents.
The information was provided during a meeting, the Advisor was chairing to review various road safety initiatives undertaken by the Road Safety Council across Jammu and Kashmir at Civil Secretariat.
The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Transport Department, Asgar Hassan Samoon; Transport Commissioner, J&K, Pardeep Kumar; Commissioner JMC, Avny Lavasa; IGP Traffic, T Namgyal; SSP Jammu, Shridhar Patil; Additional Secretary, Road Safety Council, R.K Bhat, representatives of NHAI and other officials of the concerned department.
The Advisor was informed that more than 80 unauthorized cuts have been made across the National Highway creating vulnerable spots for accidents. Besides, 33 black spots and 60 approach roads along the Highway are accident prone and need to be addressed.
Advisor stressed upon the officials that prime objective of road safety measures should be reducing road fatalities besides taking care of traffic congestion on roads. He impressed upon the officials to devise an action plan for effective implementation of all road safety measures including interceptors, breathe analysers, speed cameras etc for proper traffic management.
Advisor Bhatnagar asked the officials to redesign roads in such a way that on connecting with the highways, they do not create conflict points. He also asked the officials to put up traffic signages on all roads especially hilly roads across J&K which are more vulnerable to accidents.
The Advisor further directed the officials that the traffic management at toll plazas should be improved so as to reduce the waiting time with proper lane management. He impressed upon the officials to enhance the law enforcement and traffic regulation at various choke points across Jammu city. He suggested that all stakeholders like market associations, transport unions etc be involved for managing traffic problems.
The Advisor directed the officials to monitor these enforcement activities every 15 days for effective management of traffic across the Jammu and Kashmir.
State
Govt steps up efforts to roll out CRS, DILRMP in JK
Jammu Feb 18: Government intends to step up efforts for rolling out the Computerized Registration System (CRS) and its integration with the ongoing project Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) in J&K.
The information was provided in a meeting held under chairmanship of Union Joint Secretary Land Records (LR) Department of Land Revenue Rural Development, Hukum Singh Meena Tuesday to review the progress of computerized registration system in J&K.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Revenue, Nazir Ahmad Baba, Additional Inspector General of Registration Jammu, Rashpal Singh; Regional Director Survey and Land Records, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad; Registrar of Jammu, Consultant JAK LARMA, Tarsem Chand, Scientists besides senior officials also attended the meeting.
The meeting was informed that Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited Organization has been appointed as Central Record Keeping Agency for computerized stamp duty administration system.
During the meeting, the Union Joint Secretary stressed upon organizing training programs for capacity building of Revenue staff.
In this regard, he asked the participants to take the upcoming training program as an opportunity to learn, update and familiarise themselves with modern techniques in the field.
Pertinently, from 24 to 26 February 2020 the registration department, in collaboration with Software Development Unit, Pune, is conducting a workshop for sensitization of registrars of Jammu division and same will be done in Kashmir division also.
Joint Secretary directed all officials to expedite work on construction of Registrar and Sub-Registrar offices besides undertaking necessary infrastructure repair and renovation works. He asked for updation of all facilities and record rooms, so that officials do not face any difficulty in the process of registration of documents.
He further asked the that the registration process shall be integrated and interconnected with revenue offices for automated mutation after rolling out computerized system of registration in JK with ongoing project Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP). He asked the officials to study the Registration Act carefully and familiarize themselves with its rules and regulations. He also asked them to scrutinize the documents thoroughly, so that there should be no mistake while conducting registrations.
State
Over 62000 cases treated under Ayushman Bharat in J&K, Ladakh
Jammu, Feb 17: Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo today reviewed the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in J&K.
It came up in the meeting that over 62000 patients were treated under AB-PMJAY across the union territory of J&K.
The meeting was attended by Bhupinder Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, State Health Agency, AB-PMJAY, J & K; Prof. AG Ahangar, Director SKIMS Srinagar; Dr. Sameer Mattoo, Director Health Services Kashmir; Dr. Renu Sharma, Director Health Services Jammu; Dr. Sunanda Raina, Principal GMC, Jammu; Prof. Parvaiz A. Shah, Principal GMC Srinagar and other officers of State Health Agency. The meeting was attended by all the Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents through Video Conferencing.
The FC, Health directed all CMOs to ensure that no entitled patient is missed out in any empanelled hospital across the Union Territory. He also directed the concerned to clear pendency with regard to first policy period term by or before February 29, 2020. He stressed that the main objective of the program is to achieve the vision of Universal Health Coverage. He urged them to play their role positively in meeting this goal.
The CEO appraised that over 62000 cases have been treated in the 158 empanelled hospitals across the Union Territory of J & K and Ladakh. He further informed the participants that National Health Authority has recently revised Health Benefit Packages (HBP) and the State Health Agency is shifting to HBP 2.0 from March 2020.
Highlighting the benefits of the revised Health Benefit Packages (HBPs), he said that 237 new packages have been introduced, while price increase of 270 packages is also an add-on benefit of this revised package. Besides introduction of stratified, add-on, follow-up procedures and separation of implants/high end consumables are also part of the new package.
Pertinently, AB-PMJAY was launched in December, 2018 here for making health services available at doorsteps of the people. The scheme guarantees provision of health insurance cover to the extent of ? 5.00 lakh to a family floater on cashless basis through an established network of 158 health care providers. There are 613648 AB-PMJAY Beneficiary Family Units across the Union Territories of J & K and Ladakh.
State
Mapping, demarcation of Jehlum, Tawi flood basins;Adv Bhatnagar reviews progress of preliminary work
Jammu, Feb 17: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today reviewed the progress of preliminary work for the mapping and demarcation of flood basins along Jehlum and Tawi rivers, here in a meeting at Civil Secretariat.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Jal Shakti, I&FC, A.K. Sahu; Chief Engineer I&FC, Kashmir, MM Shahnawaz; Chief Engineer I&FC, Jammu, Ashok Sharma; Director CWC, Jammu, S.K Sharma and other officials of the concerned department.
The Advisor stressed upon the officials to expedite the preliminary works for the mapping of river basins and catchment areas to save human inhabitations from flood water by devising an effective action plan.
The meeting discussed several scientific measures for reducing the risk in flood prone areas.
The Advisor directed the officials to work out plans for risk reduction, risk communication, besides other preventive measures in a coordinated manner. He said it would help to develop a reliable flood warning system.
Advisor Bhatnagar underscored the need for full utilization of the material regarding mitigation measures to minimize the flood risks and impacts.
The Advisor asked the officials to prepare action plan for upcoming peak discharge season of rivers (summer and monsoon) to facilitate de-silting of the river beds through dredging within stipulated time frame.
The meeting was informed that several dredgers have been imported to carry out necessary dredging in the river beds.
Commissioner Secretary, Jal Shakti, I&FC, AK Sahu, informed the meeting that it is mandatory to declare Floor Basin of rivers under Jammu & Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation & Management) Act, 2010, adding that flood management is very critical issue in J&K as the place is prone to severe floods like that of 2014.