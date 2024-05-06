8 gamblers arrested, stake money seized

KULGAM: Continuing its drive against social crimes, Police in Kulgam acting swiftly following a specific information regarding gambling in the jurisdiction of Police Station Qaimoh, a Police party headed by SHO Police Station Qaimoh raided the suspected gambling sites at Reshipora, Qaimoh and near Railway Station Anantnag and apprehended 08 gamblers.

Stake money of ₹6,460/ and sets of playing cards were recovered from their possession.

Regarding the incidents, cases under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Qaimoh and investigations have been initiated.

“Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt strictly as per law. Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding anti-social activity in their vicinity,” a police statement said.