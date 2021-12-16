Grammy-winning singer Bruce Springsteen has sold his music publishing rights to Sony for $500 million

The sale will give Sony ownership of the rock music legend’s entire catalogue, including 15-time platinum album Born In The USA and five-time platinum `The River’, Billboard reported.

It is the latest in a string of catalogue deals over the past year or so that includes the music of David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young and Carole Bayer Sager.

Warner Music bought worldwide rights to Bowie’s catalogue in September, and Dylan sold his back catalogue of more than 600 songs in December last year to Universal Music Group at a purchase price widely reported as $300 million.

Sony’s Columbia Records, where Springsteen recorded his music, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Springsteen could not be reached.