49.38 lakh people register for ‘Sehat’ scheme; 35 lakh people supported during first COVID wave in J&K: Govt

SRINAGAR: More than 49.38 lakh beneficiaries have registered for the flagship `Sehat’ scheme in Jammu and Kashmir so far.

Under the scheme, each family shall be provided free and cashless health insurance cover up to Rs five lakh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the scheme on December 26, 2020. The scheme is the operational extension of PM-JAY to 15 lakh additional families. They are over and above 5.97 families already covered under PM-JAY.

Jammu and Kashmir has allocated Rs 7500 crore for health infrastructure. Two AIIMS, seven medical colleges, 5 nursing colleges, 2 state cancer institutes, and a bone and joint hospital are coming up.

Around 1617 seats have been added in different courses. MBBS seats have been increased from 500 to 1100. 17 new PG seats have been announced. 111 more MBBS/BDS seats and 50 PG seats under EWS have been sanctioned.14 dental PG seats have been approved. 225 DNB seats in 16 disciplines have been approved. 600 paramedical seats in nine courses have been sanctioned.

Fifty-two new oxygen plants have been added since August 2020. In August 2020, there were only 24 oxygen plants in J&K. Eighty-four plants have been sanctioned. Earlier capacity was 15082 LPM. Now the capacity is 47350 LPM in the UT

More than 85000 Covid kits have been distributed in J&K. Two 500 bedded DRDO hospitals were set up

Around 85 percent of health care workers and frontline workers were vaccinated. 84.46 percent of 45 plus have been vaccinated with the first dose. Nine districts have achieved 100 percent target in 45 plus category. Weyan became the first village in the country to be fully vaccinated. Covid care centers are functional in all 4291 Panchayats.

Jammu and Kashmir government has supported 35 lakh people and pent Rs 500 crore to support the poorest during the first COVID wave.

Official data reveal a relief package of nearly Rs 1353 crore has been announced for construction workers, houseboat owners, shikarawals, tourist guides, pony wallas, street vendors, palkiwals women entrepreneurs, and self-help groups. The government provided Rs 1000 per month for four months to the people during the first wave.

Over 7000 destitute, slum dwellers, migrant laborers were provided ration cards and other necessities. Around Rs 183 crore was released under MNREGA.