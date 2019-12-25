Lead Stories
40 corporators move no confidence motion against Mayor
Srinagar, Dec 24: High drama continued in Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for the second day on Tuesday after 40 corporators moved a fresh no-confidence motion against Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.
The no-confidence motion was moved barely a day after 47 corporators submitted similar motion to oust Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran from the coveted post. Pre-empting his ouster, Imran, who is currently under detention, submitted his resignation to the Sectary SMC on Tuesday.
On Tuesday morning, 40 corporators belonging to National Conference, Congress, PDP and independents joined hands to remove Mattu. Later few rebel corporators formally submitted no-confidence motion in the office of secretary, SMC.
Commissioner SMC Khurshid Sanai said they have received signed letters from 40 corporators seeking ouster of Mayor. “These corporators belonged to different parties. Few of them are independents. We are scrutinizing their letters,” he said.
Sanai said Mayor will be asked to prove majority on the floor of House. “It may take us some more time to scrutinize the letters. Later Mayor will be asked to prove his majority on the floor of House,” Sanai added.
On the other side, Mattu alleged that “some corporators were pressurised by certain vested interests to vote against him”. “Almost 50 corporators have decided to support me in the interest of people of Srinagar,” he said.
Mattu also expressed willingness to prove his support on the floor of House. “My supporters have conveyed to SMC that signatures used in the letter have been forged”, he said.
One of the corporator, who supports Mattu, alleged that rebel corporators are being lured by the BJP to install their own man as Mayor of SMC. “Yesterday, nearly 50 corporators expressed full confidence in Junaid Sahab. These corporates now are being influenced by the BJP,” he said.
In the 70 member SMC, at least 36 votes are required to pass the no-confidence motion. For the last few weeks, anger has been brewing against Deputy Mayor with several corporators approaching BJP seeking his removal from the coveted post. Cashing in on the anger, BJP tried hard to convince corporators to move no confidence motion against both Mayor and Deputy Mayor.
Amit Shah reviews security situation in JK
New Delhi, Dec 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting on the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to discuss development matters and security situation, officials said here.
The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay K Bhalla, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir G C Murmu and a host of other officials.
“The meeting was called to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” an official said.
The Kashmir Valley continues to be on edge ever since the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and division of the state into two Union Territories.
A lot of restrictions imposed on August 5, when the announcement for the abrogation of Article 370 was made, have subsequently been lifted.
However, curb on mobile data continues to be in force.
Many people detained, including three former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti – continue to be incarcerated.
Dy Mayor submits resignation from sub-jail
Srinagar, Dec 24: The deputy mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Sheikh Imran, who was removed from his post on Monday after a majority of corporators passed a no-confidence motion against him, resigned on Tuesday, officials said.
An application seeking the removal of the deputy mayor was signed by 47 of the total 70 corporators on Monday, SMC commissioner Khurshid Sanai had said.
Imran has sent his resignation letter from the sub-jail today (Tuesday), an official told PTI.
A new deputy mayor will be elected in the next three to four days, Sanai had said.
Imran has been under detention at MLA Hostel here along with several other political leaders after the Centre scrapped provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into Union territories.
He became the deputy mayor of the SMC with Congress’ support after the urban local body polls in November last year.
Later, Imran had joined Sajad Lone led People’s Conference. SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu is also a member of the same party.
Now internet gag hits Critical Care Ambulance project
Srinagar, Dec 24: Much awaited 102-108 Critical Care Ambulance service has again been suspended in Kashmir, thanks to internet gag.
In January, Health Department had decided to roll out 102 and 108 free ambulances by the end of April. Later the deadline was extended to November 2019. With internet suspended, the service has again missed the deadline
The 102 and 108 free ambulance services project was aimed to deal with emergencies and ferrying referral patients from one place to another. Conceived in 2011, as many as 416 ambulances were supposed to be rolled out under this project. However, it has missed multiple deadlines over the years.
An official of the National Health Mission programme said Jammu and Kashmir government has procured around 120 critical care ambulances so far. “We can’t make them operational because internet is not working. We need internet because ambulances are fitted with GPS,” he said.
Named after toll free numbers — 102 and 108 – the people can avail the service by dialing the number from any mobile or landline anytime.
The official said the project also got delayed since there is no engineering wing in the Health Department. “We don’t have adequate trained manpower who can undertake such tasks. This project also got delayed because of financial shortcomings,” he said.
National Health Mission (NHM) was designated as the executive agency for the project. It was supposed to release funds in order to start the project. “At present, it has been put on hold because we don’t have access to internet,” the official said.
Under this project, 50 ambulances were to be retrofitted for advanced life support (with all lifesaving protocols).
J&K’s Programme Manager for Emergency Care Dr Rashid Para said these ambulances would be made operational soon in the new Union Territory.
“The project has got hampered because of lack of internet services. These ambulances can be made operational only when internet is working,” he said.
Para noted that call centers for running these ambulances have been set up in Jammu.