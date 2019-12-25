Dy Mayor submits resignation from sub-jail

Srinagar, Dec 24: The deputy mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Sheikh Imran, who was removed from his post on Monday after a majority of corporators passed a no-confidence motion against him, resigned on Tuesday, officials said.

An application seeking the removal of the deputy mayor was signed by 47 of the total 70 corporators on Monday, SMC commissioner Khurshid Sanai had said.

Imran has sent his resignation letter from the sub-jail today (Tuesday), an official told PTI.

A new deputy mayor will be elected in the next three to four days, Sanai had said.

Imran has been under detention at MLA Hostel here along with several other political leaders after the Centre scrapped provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into Union territories.

He became the deputy mayor of the SMC with Congress’ support after the urban local body polls in November last year.

Later, Imran had joined Sajad Lone led People’s Conference. SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu is also a member of the same party.