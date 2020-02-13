4 OGWs arrested in south Kashmir: Police

Srinagar, Feb 13: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four over ground workers (OGWs) from south Kashmir.

Police in an official statement said that, in Anantnag district they have arrested three militant associates linked to HM.

They have been identified as Adil Ahmad Dar alias Adil Gadhanji, Aqib Fayaz Makroo residents of Arwani Bijbehara and Ajaz Ahmad Sofi resident of Gund Chahal.

“As per police records they were involved in assisting the active militants of proscribed outfit HM operating in the areas of Anantnag. As per the investigations, they were providing logistic support and shelter to the active terrorists of HM. They were also involved in motivating and instigating the youth of area to join militancy,” police said in a statement.

Besides in Awantipora, Police have arrested an OGW linked to proscribed outfit JeM. He has been identified as Tawfeeq Ahmad Bhat resident of Mongahama, Tral.

“As per police records he was involved in assisting the active militants of proscribed outfit JeM operating in the areas of Tral. As per the investigations, he was providing logistic support and shelter to the active militants of JeM operating in the areas of Tral,” police said.

They said that they have recovered incriminating materials from their possession. “Cases under relevant sections of law have been registered and further investigation is in progress,” police said