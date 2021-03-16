33,80,234 domicile certificates issued in J&K till January 25: MHA

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday informed Parliament that the Jammu & Kashmir government has reported that up to January 25, 2021, a total of 33,80,234 domicile certificates have been issued in the Union Territory (UT).

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State (MoS) for Home G Kishan Reddy, while placing on record the exact number of the domicile certificate issued by the J&K administration, said, “It has been further reported by the UT administration that since the constitutional changes were made in August, 2019, 58 civilians have lost their lives in 54 terror attacks.”

The minister, however, contended that no pattern of selective targeting based on religion could be established, as the question was asked around the number of Hindus killed in J&K.

“As Jammu and Kashmir is battling the menace of terrorism for last three decades, various measures have been taken to protect the life and property of the people, particularly those belonging to the vulnerable sections,” Reddy said.

The efforts on the part of the government includes “overall, as well as specific security arrangements, through appropriate deployment based on intelligence inputs, identification and arrest of supporters of terrorism, proactive operations to seek and arrest/neutralisation of terrorists, intensified night patrolling and checking at nakas”.

Coordination meetings are held regularly and a high-level of alertness is maintained by the security forces, he added.

Meanwhile, the minister also informed that the J&K government has also approved a business revival package of Rs 1,352.99 crore on 25th September, 2020.

“An amount of Rs 434.08 crore was released up to December 31, 2020, out of which Rs 250 crore was as economic package and Rs 184.08 crore as COVID-19 relief package. The amount of Rs 434.08 crore has been fully utilised by December 31, 2020,” the minister said.