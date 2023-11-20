The Udhampur Police effectively intercepted and apprehended three individuals engaged in narco-smuggling during separate incidents, resulting in the confiscation of over 21 kilograms of poppy straw within the past three days.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, heading the police team at PS Kud, led the arrest of Ashok Kumar from Childi Kither, A/P Chenai. Upon conducting a search, 11.140 kilograms of a substance resembling poppy straw were discovered in his possession. A case (FIR No.38/2023) has been filed at Police Station Kud, and an investigation is in progress.

In another occurrence under Police Station Rehambal, Mohiteshwar Singh, a drug peddler, was apprehended, and 3.140 kilograms of contraband substance (poppy straw) were confiscated on 15.11.2023. A case has been lodged in connection with this incident.

Additionally, at Police Station Chenani, a Canter vehicle (registration no. PB 02CC 6877) was halted for inspection. Approximately 7 kilograms of a substance resembling poppy straw were discovered during the check, leading to the arrest of Gurpreet Singh from Amritsar, Punjab. Case FIR No. 163/2023 U/S 8/15 NDPS has been registered at PS Chenani, and investigations are ongoing.

Udhampur Police encourages the public to promptly report any incidents of drug peddling or related crimes to the nearest police station or by dialing 01992-276915. The residents of Udhampur town are urged to collaborate with the Udhampur Police in eliminating the scourge of drugs from society.