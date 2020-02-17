State
3.25 lakh fine realized for violating food safety standards in Budgam
Budgam, Feb 18: Adjudicating Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Budgam Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani today imposed a fine of Rs. 3.25 lac on various food outlet, shopkeepers, bakers, butchers, milkmen, traders and wholesale dealers for violating the Food Safety Standards in the district.
The fine was imposed on the erring traders, during the proceeding of cases of various blocks of district Budgam related to the Food Safety and Standards, listed before the Adjudicating officer.
As many as 16 cases out of 20 including those pending from past many years were decided on spot during the proceedings.
During the proceedings various food business operators were convicted for various offences under section 51, section 52 and section 56 of Food Safety & Standards Act-2006.
The Adjudicating Officer said that the drive against the offenders will be intensified and Mobile Testing Vans will be made operational to keep check on the sale of sub-standard and misbranded food items across the district.
Among others, the proceedings were attended by designated officer of Food Safety & Standards District Budgam and other concerned.
Over 62000 cases treated under Ayushman Bharat in J&K, Ladakh
Jammu, Feb 17: Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo today reviewed the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in J&K.
It came up in the meeting that over 62000 patients were treated under AB-PMJAY across the union territory of J&K.
The meeting was attended by Bhupinder Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, State Health Agency, AB-PMJAY, J & K; Prof. AG Ahangar, Director SKIMS Srinagar; Dr. Sameer Mattoo, Director Health Services Kashmir; Dr. Renu Sharma, Director Health Services Jammu; Dr. Sunanda Raina, Principal GMC, Jammu; Prof. Parvaiz A. Shah, Principal GMC Srinagar and other officers of State Health Agency. The meeting was attended by all the Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents through Video Conferencing.
The FC, Health directed all CMOs to ensure that no entitled patient is missed out in any empanelled hospital across the Union Territory. He also directed the concerned to clear pendency with regard to first policy period term by or before February 29, 2020. He stressed that the main objective of the program is to achieve the vision of Universal Health Coverage. He urged them to play their role positively in meeting this goal.
The CEO appraised that over 62000 cases have been treated in the 158 empanelled hospitals across the Union Territory of J & K and Ladakh. He further informed the participants that National Health Authority has recently revised Health Benefit Packages (HBP) and the State Health Agency is shifting to HBP 2.0 from March 2020.
Highlighting the benefits of the revised Health Benefit Packages (HBPs), he said that 237 new packages have been introduced, while price increase of 270 packages is also an add-on benefit of this revised package. Besides introduction of stratified, add-on, follow-up procedures and separation of implants/high end consumables are also part of the new package.
Pertinently, AB-PMJAY was launched in December, 2018 here for making health services available at doorsteps of the people. The scheme guarantees provision of health insurance cover to the extent of ? 5.00 lakh to a family floater on cashless basis through an established network of 158 health care providers. There are 613648 AB-PMJAY Beneficiary Family Units across the Union Territories of J & K and Ladakh.
Mapping, demarcation of Jehlum, Tawi flood basins;Adv Bhatnagar reviews progress of preliminary work
Jammu, Feb 17: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today reviewed the progress of preliminary work for the mapping and demarcation of flood basins along Jehlum and Tawi rivers, here in a meeting at Civil Secretariat.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Jal Shakti, I&FC, A.K. Sahu; Chief Engineer I&FC, Kashmir, MM Shahnawaz; Chief Engineer I&FC, Jammu, Ashok Sharma; Director CWC, Jammu, S.K Sharma and other officials of the concerned department.
The Advisor stressed upon the officials to expedite the preliminary works for the mapping of river basins and catchment areas to save human inhabitations from flood water by devising an effective action plan.
The meeting discussed several scientific measures for reducing the risk in flood prone areas.
The Advisor directed the officials to work out plans for risk reduction, risk communication, besides other preventive measures in a coordinated manner. He said it would help to develop a reliable flood warning system.
Advisor Bhatnagar underscored the need for full utilization of the material regarding mitigation measures to minimize the flood risks and impacts.
The Advisor asked the officials to prepare action plan for upcoming peak discharge season of rivers (summer and monsoon) to facilitate de-silting of the river beds through dredging within stipulated time frame.
The meeting was informed that several dredgers have been imported to carry out necessary dredging in the river beds.
Commissioner Secretary, Jal Shakti, I&FC, AK Sahu, informed the meeting that it is mandatory to declare Floor Basin of rivers under Jammu & Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation & Management) Act, 2010, adding that flood management is very critical issue in J&K as the place is prone to severe floods like that of 2014.
PANCHAYAT ELECTIONS:NC to participate only if ‘roadblocks’ removed
Jammu, Feb 16: The National Conference (NC) has decided to participate in the Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir next month but wants “roadblocks” placed in its way to be removed so that it can campaign freely.
In a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar, NC central secretary Rattan Lal Gupta said the party is a strong votary of democratic process and wishes to participate in the eight-phase elections starting March 5 in over 11,000 seats. A copy of the letter has been marked to the Chief Election Commissioner.
The letter states that it is practically impossible for the party to participate in the election when its top leaders, including its president Farooq Abdullah, vice president Omar Abdullah, general secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar, are in detention under the stringent Public Safety Act.
Therefore, the process of selecting candidates and campaigning under the given circumstances is impossible, the letter said.
The elections to local bodies, the first democratic exercise after Jammu and Kashmir became a union territory last year, will be contested on party lines unlike the last polls in 2018 when it was contested on non-party lines.
The elections would be held for electing 1,011 sarpanch and 11,639 panch across Jammu and Kashmir, excluding some snow-bound areas, for which the schedule would be announced later.
Gupta said that his party firmly believed in democratic rights of the people and their mandate to elect representatives at different levels.
“However, for a genuine political exercise to happen, it is important that the mainstream political thought, which is a unifying force, is allowed to freely propagate and demonstrate its ideology,” he said in the letter and added that a political ecosystem needs to be ensured so that the democratic institutions become genuine and credible reflectors of the people’s aspirations.
Gupta asked the CEO to advice the party on how these roadblocks that have been placed in the way of its participation can be overcome. “If the aim is to create conditions to exclude all other parties except the BJP, then nothing more needs to be said but if the aim is to create a genuine culture of grassroots democracy, then the process adopted is a deeply flawed one,” he wrote.