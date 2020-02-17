3.25 lakh fine realized for violating food safety standards in Budgam

Budgam, Feb 18: Adjudicating Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Budgam Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani today imposed a fine of Rs. 3.25 lac on various food outlet, shopkeepers, bakers, butchers, milkmen, traders and wholesale dealers for violating the Food Safety Standards in the district.

The fine was imposed on the erring traders, during the proceeding of cases of various blocks of district Budgam related to the Food Safety and Standards, listed before the Adjudicating officer.

As many as 16 cases out of 20 including those pending from past many years were decided on spot during the proceedings.

During the proceedings various food business operators were convicted for various offences under section 51, section 52 and section 56 of Food Safety & Standards Act-2006.

The Adjudicating Officer said that the drive against the offenders will be intensified and Mobile Testing Vans will be made operational to keep check on the sale of sub-standard and misbranded food items across the district.

Among others, the proceedings were attended by designated officer of Food Safety & Standards District Budgam and other concerned.