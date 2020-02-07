State
2G data service extended till Feb 15
Jammu, Feb 7: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced the extension of the 2G mobile data service in the union territory till February 15.
The order to this effect was issued by Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra, here in the evening. It also said the government was increasing the whitelisted sites available for mobile data users in the union territory to 481.
The order said Kabra reviewed the restrictions on mobile data services with regard to its impact on the overall security situation and after due consideration of reports of law enforcement agencies, which have, among other things, brought out the usage of the internet for carrying out militant activities at various places as well as use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) for this purpose despite measures taken by the telecom service providers (TSP).
The order referred to the recent encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu; grenade attack in Pratap Park, Srinagar and a gunfight near Shalteng on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway.
While three Jaish militants were killed and three overground workers arrested when security forces intercepted a Kashmir-bound truck at Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, eight persons including two CRPF personne; were injured in the grenade attack in Srinagar. Two militants were killed and another arrested near Shalteng when they were intercepted by security forces while moving towards Srinagar.
“…The directions or restrictions contained in dated January 31 shall continue to remain operative till February 15, unless modified earlier,” Kabra said in the order.
The 2G internet facility on mobile phones was restored for a week in Jammu and Kashmir on January 25 after remaining suspended since August 5 last year when the Centre announced nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution applicable to the erstwhile state and also bifurcated it into union territories — Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
It was reviewed on January 31 and was extended for another week, which was ending on Friday.
State
Despite Pakistan’s request: Saudi reluctant to hold OIC meeting on Kashmir: Report
Islamabad, Feb 6: Pakistan’s bid to call an immediate meeting on Kashmir by Saudi-led Organisation of Islamic Cooperation seems to have failed after Riyadh showing reluctance to the move, according to a Pakistani media report on Thursday.
In December, there were plans to convene a meeting of the foreign ministers of the OIC on Kashmir by Saudi Arabia, in an apparent move by the kingdom to please Pakistan which skipped a recent summit of Muslim nations in Malaysia seen by Riyadh as an attempt to create a new bloc to replace the 57-member grouping led by it.
Prime Minister Imran Khan had confirmed Pakistan”s participation in the summit hosted by Malaysia, but skipped the event at the eleventh hour due to pressure exerted by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – key financial backers of the cash-strapped country.
The report by Dawn News came ahead of the bloc”s senior officials” meeting in Jeddah on February 9 to make preparations for the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).
Islamabad”s feeling of unease with the OIC over its failure to get the CFM”s meeting appears to be growing, as Riyadh was showing reluctance to convene the meeting on Kashmir on Pakistan”s request, the report quoted a diplomatic source as saying.
The Jeddah-headquartered bloc, which is the second largest intergovernmental body after the UN, has usually been supportive of Pakistan and often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.
Prime Minister Khan voiced frustration over the OIC”s silence on Kashmir during his visit to Malaysia.
“The reason is that we have no voice and there is a total division amongst (us). We can”t even come together as a whole on the OIC meeting on Kashmir,” he said this week.
Pakistan has been pushing for the foreign ministers” meeting on Kashmir since India abrogated the special provisions of Kashmir in August last year.
Although there has been a meeting of the contact group on Kashmir on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session in New York and a report by the OIC”s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission on the alleged rights abuses in Kashmir, no progress could be made towards the CFM”s meeting.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while underscoring the importance of CFM for Pakistan, said it was needed to send a clear message from Ummah (community) on the Kashmir issue.
Support from Riyadh is considered a must for any move at the OIC, which is dominated by Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries from the Gulf.
The kingdom has made several proposals to Pakistan to avoid the CFM including holding of a parliamentary forum or speakers” conference from Muslim countries and, according to a source, a joint meeting on Palestine and Kashmir issues. Pakistan has persisted with its proposal so far.
Saudi Arabia, soon after Pakistan”s absence at the Malaysia summit, showed flexibility in December on the proposal for the CFM on Kashmir. The Saudi flexibility, however, was short-lived as Riyadh reverted to its position.
India, in a major diplomatic achievement in March last year, addressed the OIC meeting in Abu Dhabi for the first time.
India”s participation came despite strong demand by Pakistan to rescind the invitation to then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to address the grouping of the OIC which was turned down by the host UAE, resulting in Pakistan”s Foreign Minister Qureshi boycotting the plenary.
State
India slams Kashmir reference in Pak-Malaysia joint statement
New Delhi, Feb 6: India on Thursday reacted sharply to the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in a Pakistan-Malaysia joint statement, saying the Malaysian leadership should develop a better understanding of facts and acknowledge that “Pakistan remains an epicentre of global terrorism”.
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India completely rejects the references made with respect to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India.
“We once again call upon the Malaysian leadership to develop better understanding of the facts, including that Pakistan remains an epicentre of global terrorism, which continues to recruit, train, arm and finance cross-border terrorism against India,” he said.
A joint statement issued by Malaysia and Pakistan at the end of Prime Minister Imran Khan”s visit recorded that the Pakistani premier had raised the issue of Kashmir during talks with hisMalaysian counterpart Mahathir bin Mohamad.
Khan had also thanked Mahathir bin Mohamad for “speaking up” on the Kashmir issue.
India-Malaysia ties have been hit in recent times following the remarks by Malaysia on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Kashmir issue.
In December, India had summoned the Charge d”Affairs of the Malaysian embassy and lodged a strong protest with him over the Malaysian prime minister”s “insensitive” comments criticising the new citizenship law.
Latest News Archives
LG chairs security review meet in Srinagar
Lieutenant Governor J&K Shri Girish Chander Murmu today chaired a joint security review meeting in Srinagar in which he took a detailed review of existing security arrangements in valley.
The meeting was attended by Advisor R.R Bhatnagar, Advisor Farooq Ahmad Khan, Chief Secretary J&K BVR Subrahmanyam, Corps Commander 15 Corps KJS Dhillon, DGP J&K Shri Dilbag Singh-IPS, ADGP CID Dr. B. Srinivas-IPS, ADGP Security Muneer Ahmad Khan-IPS, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan-IAS, ADGP CRPF Shri Zulfiqar Hassan-IPS, IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar-IPS and IG BSF.
IGP Kashmir made a detailed presentation about the security scenario of Kashmir Valley focussing on the security measures initiated for ensuring peace and stability in the valley. He briefed the chair about the various successful anti terrorism operation carried out jointly by the police and security forces in which several top terrorist commanders have been killed recently.
He also briefed about the various other security measures that have been taken in order to strengthen the security grid of the valley including the strengthening of check points at the sensitive locations across valley.
IGP Kashmir also briefed about the various initiatives taken for enhancing the synergy and coordination among various forces operating at the ground level. He presented an overview of the steps initiated by the security forces in valley to counter the challenges faced at the ground level.
Earlier DGP Kashmir also briefed about the role of JK Police in maintaining the stability and peace in JK.
Lt Governor Shri GC Murmu applauded the efforts of security forces particularly JK Police in maintaining peace and stability in Jammu & Kashmir despite challenges. He appreciated that JK Police has rendered countless sacrifices for ensuring peace in the valley and exhorted upon the officers to ensure that the criminal elements are kept under check so as to inhibit the crimes and unlawful activities existing in the society. He emphasized on strengthening the coordination among the forces so as to ensure crime free society.