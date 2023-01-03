Srinagar: The Chinar Corps in collaboration with Ghar Ghar Rozgar Scheme is organising a Rozgar Mela at Srinagar.

“It is a great opportunity for youth to take up jobs from more than 20 companies,” said a statement issued by the organisers.

Venue : Indoor Sports Complex PoloView Lal Chowk Srinagar

Date : 5th January 2023 Time: 9:00 am to 5 :00 pm

Contact : 8826002844 or [email protected] WhatsApp: 8826002844

For more details check:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeOkTzTUzAuybz3ZzV3uWoinX7CRfvs7Z-5Fnhv_eXLeEks1g/viewform