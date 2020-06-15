by Agencies < 1 min read

Two Indian High Commission officials missing in Pakistan; matter taken up with Islamabad

New Delhi: Two junior officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad went missing on Monday morning, sources said.

The two personnel went out of the high commission in a vehicle for official duty but did not reach their destination, they said.

 

They are missing for over two hours, the sources said. There is no official word on it yet.

The Indian Embassy has taken up the issue with Pakistani authorities.

Also Read

The incident comes days after India expelled two Pakistan High Commission officials here on charges of espionage

Content Protection by DMCA.com

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


1 comment

  1. We are urgently in need of Organs Donors, Kidney donors,Female Eggs,Kidney donors Amount: $600.000.00 Dollars
    Female Eggs Amount: $500,000.00 Dollars
    WHATSAP: +91 91082 56518
    Email: : [email protected]
    Please share this post.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *