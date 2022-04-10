Imran Khan had an unceremonious end to his tenure as the Pakistan Prime Minister a few hours before the dawn on Sunday as the no-confidence motion filed by an Opposition alliance against him succeeded after a majority of members of the National Assembly voted against him.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, member of the National Assembly, announced that 174 members voted against the Prime Minister in the 342-member house, Dawn reported.

Sadiq chaired the session to conduct the vote for the no-confidence motion after Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser resigned from his post.

Members of the parliament from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party walked out of the house and did not participate in the voting process.

On March 28, an alliance of opposition parties presented the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

Later on April 3, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly rejected the no-confidence motion over the alleged involvement of foreign hands in the conspiracy to topple the Pakistani government.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday declared the deputy speaker’s action as a violation of the constitution of the country. The apex court ordered the National Assembly to summon a session of the house on Saturday and conduct voting on the no-confidence motion.

According to the procedure and rules, the house will send the result of the no-confidence motion to the country’s President for approval and permission to start the process to elect a new Prime Minister.