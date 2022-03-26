Umran Malik, the J&K pacer who was the highlight of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) with his blistering pace and accuracy is once again in the spotlight, courtesy of a viral video of his.

After being named as T Natajaran’s replacement in the squad following the left-arm pacer’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis, Umran made his debut during the UAE leg of the tournament. Although he made only three appearances, he impressed the cricketing world with his raw pace during the tournament. In fact, the 22-year-old ended up breaking the record for the fastest delivery by an Indian in IPL 2021 with a speed of 151.03 Km/hr.

The 2022 season promises to be the true test of the Jammu & Kashmir pacer’s ability and temperament as he will not be an unknown commodity anymore. If the pre-tournament practice sessions are anything to go by Umran looks ready to cause a major problem to opposition batters in the 15th edition of the league.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the 22-year-old was seen troubling Nicholas Pooran with lethal bouncers in SRH’s practice match.

In the clip, Umran’s first delivery left the West Indies wicket-keeper batter with no answers while he tried to pull the second one, it only resulted in him giving an easy catch to the fielder on the leg-side.

Both deliveries looked to have roughly touched the 150 km/hr showing the pacer is once again going to break the speedometer in IPL 2022. SRH will open their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 29 at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium.

