Srinagar: In individual notifications, the General Administration Department (GAD) of the JK Government declared the advancement of thirteen Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers on Tuesday.

Six JKAS officers attained promotion to the Selection Grade, with one reaching the Special Scale. Additionally, non-functional Special Scale and Selection Grade advancements were sanctioned for six officers.

Kapil Sharma has been elevated to JKAS Selection Grade (Level 12) effective from September 4, 2014. Meanwhile, Sushil Kesar, Pawan Kumar, Anshuman Singh, Manpreet Kour, and Swarn Singh have received notional promotion to the Selection Grade from April 7, 2021, and regular promotion from October 10, 2023.

Parveez Ahmad Raina has achieved promotion to the Special Scale of JKAS (Pay Level 13) from October 10, 2023.

Selection Grade (Non-functional) status has been granted to Akhtar Hussain Qazi and Anil Kumar Thakur, while Special Scale (Non-functional) designation has been conferred upon Akhtar Hussain Qazi, Sushil Kesar, Hamida Akhter, and Anil Kumar Thakur.