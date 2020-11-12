YouTube is back after brief outage worldwide

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google, said late on Wednesday it had fixed a glitch that led to a worldwide outage of the video-streaming service.

DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages, showed nearly 286,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the service.

The issue started at around 6:53 p.m. ET (23:53 GMT), according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.

…And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us ❤️ https://t.co/1s0qbxQqc6 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

“We’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services,” YouTube said in a tweet, without explaining what had caused the outage.

Google did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage.