Young player dies after scoring in a game of football in north Kashmir

Srinagar: A 10-year-old aspiring football player died of a major cardiac arrest on Friday morning in Ushkura area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that the boy, Tawhid Rahim son of Abdul Rahim Lone a resident of Ushkura, suffered a major heart attack on the ground this morning, leading to his instant death.

 

As per eyewitnesses, the youth, part of a practice match, suffered had a heart attack soon after scoring a goal for his team.

Describing the deceased youth as a soccer enthusiast and aspiring player of the game, the locals said that “he (youth) even was member of a local club team ‘FC Dash’.”

“Tawhid despite his young age had all the talent to qualify as a genuine player of the game”, they said adding “In his death the area has lost an enthusiast and an aspiring player of Soccer.” (GNS)

