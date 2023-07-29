Srinagar, July 29 : Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday reached the Botakadal area of Srinagar’s downtown to take part in the Zuljinah procession of Shia mourners on the eve of 10th Muharam also known as Youm-e-Ashoora.

Eye-witnesses saidt LG Sinha arrived at Bota Kadal area of downtown Srinagar, amid tight security cover, to take part in the Zulzinah procession of Youm-e-Ashoora. Witnesses said that the LG met Shia mourners and exchanged his views on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashoora, the day when Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was martyred in Karbala, Iraq along with 70 family members and companions.

Shia mourners expressed gratitude to LG Sinha and thanked him for allowing the 8th and 10 Muharram processions from traditional routes after a gap of 34 years—(KNO)