`You have made us proud’: Meet two J&K cricketers who set new record in IPL 2021

SRINAGAR: History was scripted on Sunday when two cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir created a new record while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

While Umran Malik clocked 151.03 kilometers per hour (KMPH) in his first over against Kolkata Knight Riders, Abdul Samad hit the most number of (3) sixes in the match and won the `Let’s Crack it Sixes’ award on Sunday.

Umran Malik has become the first Indian in ongoing IPL 2021 to bowl the fastest delivery. Mohammed Siraj was the previous fastest Indian bowler clocking 145.97 kph. New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson bowled the fastest delivery clocking 152.75 kph in this season.

(Left) Umran Malik, Abdul Samad (Right)

“Heartiest congratulations to Umran Malik on IPL debut today from the Sunrisers Hyderabad Team. You have made the entire Jammu Kashmir proud. You are the inspiration for many young cricketers. Best wishes for your cricket career ahead,” tweeted Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson described the right-arm paceman as an ‘exciting talent’. “We have been facing him in the nests and it is something quite special. He has got a lot of pace, he runs in and goes hard. He racked up some fast speeds as well, which is pretty special, What a talent!” Kane said.

Umran Malik was with the SunRisers as a net bowler. But after T Natarajan tested positive for COVID last month, Malik was named his replacement. “Umran Malik, a fast bowler from Jammu & Kashmir, who was with the #Risers as a net bowler, has been added to the squad as a short-term COVID replacement for T Natarajan,” SRH had tweeted.

Malik made his competitive debut earlier this year. He has picked a total of four wickets having played one T20 and List A match for Jammu and Kashmir. Malik made his T20 debut for Jammu and Kashmir in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January this year. In his T20 debut vs Railways, he returned with the impressive figures of 3/24.

Though he did not take any wicket in his debut against Kolkatta Knight Riders, he impressed everyone with his speed. “Well-deserved praise for Umran, who made his #IPL debut for the #Risers last night,” SRH tweeted.

Coming from a humble background, his father runs a fruit stall in Jammu. A class X dropout, he is the only brother of his elder sisters.

His teammate and fellow from Jammu Abdul Samad is playing the second season of IPL this year. He was bought by SRH for Rs 20 lakh this year. He made his Twenty20 debut for Jammu and Kashmir in the 2018–19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on February 21, 2019.

He made his List A debut on September 27, 2019, for Jammu and Kashmir in the 2019–20 Vijay Hazare Trophy Samad made his first-class debut on December 9, 2019, in Ranji Trophy.