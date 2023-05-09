Srinagar, May 09: India has assumed the Presidency of G20 on 1st December, 2022 for a period of 1 year i.e. up to 30th November, 2023. India’s theme for its presidency is enshrined upon its cultural value system of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Hence, our theme: ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

Under the framework of G20 Presidency, the Department of Youth Affairs, Government of India will be organizing Youth 20 Summit-2023. Youth20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20. The Youth20 (Y20) Engagement Group will organize discussions pan-India, to consult the youth of the nation on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action. Y20 will provide a platform for youth to express their perspectives and ideas on G20 priorities.

Under the Youth 20 Summit-2023, for the upcoming few months, there will be consultations on the five Y20 themes along with various discussions at schools, colleges, universities, urban local bodies and professional associations, across States/UTs in the run up to the final Youth-20 Summit. The focus of the activities will be on building a shared vision of youth for good governance and democracy and in using technology to improve skills across the board.

The five Y20 themes are:

Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation, & 21 Century Skills Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life Peace building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance Health, Well-being & Sports: Agenda for Youth

University of Kashmir is one of the most prestigious and oldest educational institutions in the country. The Youth 20 Consultation has been scheduled to be held on the theme ‘Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life’ from 10th-11thMay, 2023 at University of Kashmir, Srinagar, UT of Jammu & Kashmir. Key panel discussions on the theme will be held on 11thMay.

On 11thMay, 2023, the inauguration ceremony will be graced by Shri Manoj Sinha Ji, Hon’ble Lt. Governor of UT of J&K and Chancellor, University of Kashmir; Shri Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Hon’ble LG, J&K; Shri Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director, Youth Affairs and Prof. Nilofer Khan, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir.

Distinguished experts from the fields of Climate Change, Environmental activism, Disaster Management and Rural and Urban Development including Dr Julia Osterman, Post-Doc Fellow from University of Gothenburg, Sweden; Dr Robert Pal, Associate Professor and the Director of Restoration at Montana Technological University, USA; Dr Akhilesh Surjan, Charles Darwin University, Australia; Dr Maikudi Danasabe Lawa, Bayero University, Kano, Nigeria, will be gracing the event to deliberate on the theme in the different panel discussions to be held during the Consultation. It is also a great opportunity to receive insights from leading experts from IITs and other institutions of national importance in the country during the technical deliberations.

Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan thanked the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Honourable Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur, Honourable Chancellor, Shri Manoj Sinha, for giving this great opportunity to University of Kashmir to organize this historical event.

The Youth20 Consultation will provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders and contribute to the development of youth. All relevant stakeholders are expected to take advantage of this opportunity to learn, network and engage with one another through active participation and make this a meaningful and exciting event.

The Youth 20 Consultation will also provide a platform for youth to join open discussions, presentations and interactive sessions that will focus on addressing newer environmental challenges and formulating a youth-driven and youth-centric roadmap to mitigate the impacts of climate change.