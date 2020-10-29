Won’t remain silent, will fight GoI’s ‘open loot’ of J&K’s resources on all fronts: Mehbooba Mufti

Says ‘Sarfaroshi Ki Tamana ab hamaray dil mei hai, dekhna hai zoor kitna Bazoway Katil mein hai’

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti Thursday accused the Government of India of resorting to open loot of J&K’s resources by making fresh announcements every that include repealing of land laws, allowing outsiders to buy land in UT, introducing domicile law and axing the government employees by reducing the service period to 22 years only.

Talking to reporters at her Gupkar residence after she wasn’t allowed to meet several PDP workers detained by the police for taking out a rally, the PDP chief said that the party workers tried to stage a peaceful demonstration against GoI’s back to back announcements regarding “plundering of J&K’s resources.” “But our workers were detained and lodged in a police station. I tried to meet them to know their well-being but wasn’t allowed,” she said.

“I am glad that people of Jammu and Ladakh too have realized the essence of people’s alliance for Gupkar declaration as intentions of BJP led government at the Centre are quite clear now,” she said, adding that “it’s time for a united battle against GoI anti-J&K policy.”

“I am not going to sit idle and will fight Centere’s open loot in J&K. They are stealing our resources. Everyday there is a new announcement from Centre. The latest it repealing of land laws and allowing outsiders to buy land in J&K. This just an election stunt as polls are round the corner in Bihar and then elections will be held in West Bengal too,” she said.

Mehbooba said that earlier domicile law was introduced and then government announced that it can axe any government employee after 22 years of service. “I won’t allow this open loot. In other Indian states, people have no food to eat, but BJP government wants them to buy land in J&K,” she said, adding that “Today J&K has been converted into a big jail.”

Asked about her next step, she said: “Sarfaroshi ki tamana ab hamaray dil mei hai, dekhna hai zoor kitna bazuway kaatil mei hai.”—(KNO)