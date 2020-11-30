by Monitor News Bureau

Woman killed, three others injured in Uri mishap

Baramulla: A 45-year-old woman was killed while three others sustained injuries in an accident in Noorkhah area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

A vehicle (Van) bearing registration number JK05F-6513 skidded off the road, resulting in on spot death of a woman and injuries to three others at Noorkha area in Uri.

Officals identifed the deceased as Nazira Begum of Daragutliyan Uri, adding that the injured persons were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and investigations are set in motion, they said—(KNO)

