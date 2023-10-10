SRINAGAR: A young woman was killed and one person was injured in a road accident in Bijbhera area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said.

They said that there was accident involving a truck and a bike near Sumo Stand at Gurdawara Padshah Bagh area of Bijbhera, leading to the injuries to two persons; bike rider and pillion.

Immediately after the accident, they said, the duo was shifted to SDH Bijbhera where the 23-year-old woman Misba Gulzar daughter of of Gulzar Ahmad Mantoo of Jablipora Bijbhera was declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors while the bike rider, Bashir Ahmed Rah (52) son of Ghulam Qadir of SK colony Anantnang has been admitted in critical condition.

A police officer told GNS that a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

(GNS)