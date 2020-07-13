With healthcare infra crumbling, govt decides to convert KU’s Zakura Campus into COVID hospital

Srinagar, July 13: Jammu and Kashmir administration is all set to convert Kashmir University’s Zakura Campus into a COVID hospital amid the surge in positive cases across the valley.

For the last three months, the campus was serving as a makeshift quarantine center to accommodate primary contacts of the positive cases.

A senior official of the Kashmir University wishing anonymity said two hostels and one academic block of Zakura Campus have been handed over to the Srinagar district administration in March.

“Space can accommodate around 300 patients. The government wants to convert the campus into the COVID-19 hospital given the spike in the cases. Medical teams have been visiting campus to finalize the arrangements. This is an emergency situation and we cannot say no to them,” he said.

Additional District Commissioner of Srinagar Hanief Balki told The Kashmir Monitor that they are planning to convert some quarantine centers into COVID-19 hospitals keeping in view the increased patient flow.

“Yes, we are on the job. We are exploring the infrastructure and availability of space in the quarantine centers. Accordingly, we will take up the call. Kashmir University’s Zakura Campus will likely be designated as COVID-19 hospital. We have also identified some hotels which can be turned into COVID hospitals. It will be a paid facility for those patients who can afford the treatment,” he said.

Official figures reveal that there are 10,513 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir. Of whom 8,270 are in Kashmir and 2,243 are in Jammu. The total number of fatalities has risen to 179. Of whom 162 are in the valley and 17 in Jammu.

Out of 10,513 cases, 4,355 are active, while 5,979 people have recovered so far.

Srinagar district administration has re-imposed lockdown given the sharp spike in the cases. The roads leading to the red zones have been barricaded to restrict the pedestrian as well as vehicular movement.

“If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene, and frequent handwashing with soap and water,” read the government advisory.