With 12,881 fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally at 3.6 lakh

The coronavirus tally in India rose to 366,946 on Thursday with 12,881 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. Out of this 1,60,384 cases are active and 1,94,324 cases have been recovered. The death toll due to the virus has reached, 12,237 according to ministry of health data.

Even as the cases continue to soar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruled out the possibility of another round of lockdown in his meeting with the Chief Ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, Modi told states that “unlock, unlock, unlock” should be the way forward as they fight to control the pandemic and ramp up healthcare facilities.

Globally, 8,331,135 people have been infected while 448,504 have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, China, which has seen a surge in coronavirus cases after controlling it for weeks, confirmed 21 new cases of virus on Wednesday in Beijing.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday said it had decided to halt trials of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients, finding it did not reduce the mortality rate.